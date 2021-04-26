‘You’ll Be The Next’ – Rita Edochie Hits Critics Over Ada Jesus’ Death, Shares Video

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has warned critics that they are next in line for “talking anyhow” about her, Igbere TV reports.

Rita said this in an Instagram post on Monday, along with the video of a man condemning late comedian Ada Jesus for insulting the actress.

According to the man in the video, Ada went too far with her allegations that she was pimping Rita to men.

“People no longer respect elderly people because of social media,” the man began.

For those criticising Rita, he said “This is someone old enough to be your mother. To some of you out there, she is even old enough to be your grandmother. But because you have data and you have smartphones, you go out there typing rubbish, insulting somebody.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVf8F7sUt5w

Accusing Nigerians of hypocrisy, the man asked how people would have felt of a “little girl” like Ada Jesus had said such demining things about their mother.

Feeling vindicated, Rita captioned the video: “For those of you still talking anyhow, you will be the next on the line

“I don’t know this boy but I want to thank you so much for saying the truth, my mind and that of my family.”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/COHhwYdgSgk/?igshid=1ege6wkipg1ej