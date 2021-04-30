Young Lady Goes Missing During A Job Interview In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Nigerian Twitter user, Happiness Activist @UmohUduak1 has cried out over the whereabouts of her friend, HinyHumoren, who is missing and may be in danger after she went for a job interview. She said she heard her friend scream when she called her and hasn’t reached her again after that.

Y’all my friend @HinyHumoren is in trouble and she needs our help.

I’m currently in Lagos and I can’t help than to put this out there.

Earlier today she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house.

To cut everything short, she sent me a 1sec audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me but immediately I called her I heard her screaming.

Someone, please help her out.



Meanwhile, two days ago, the lady in question, HinyHumoren, had taken to Twitter to look for a job. She wrote:

#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking ctitically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.



+234 8081295920 that’s her number and her last place was along Oron road

What could have happened to this young lady?

Happiness Activist @UmohUduak1 has given an update on her missing friend:

The police bursted the said location, picked the kidnappers father that seems be aware of his son’s criminal activities. The man’s phone contains lot of information and they on their way back to the station. And my friend is no where to be found.���

Y’all please stop yet..

