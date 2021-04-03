Youths Resist Fulani Herdsmen’s Attack In Ebonyi State

BREAKING!!! Youths Resist Fulani Herdsmen Attack In Ebonyi State

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

There was tension on Thursday night at Ugwuachara in Ebonyi State after suspected Fulani Herdsmen stormed the area to carry out an attack on the members of the community.

According to report gathered by IGBERE TV, youths of the community resisted the Fulani herdsmen that invaded the community with different kinds of weapons raging from cutlass to guns, etc.

Speaking with IGBERE TV on the condition of anonymity, a resident of the area said what the villagers was because the youths of the community were at alert throughout the night.

He said the displaced Fulani Herdsmen at their former settlement centre located at Ugwuachara regrouped yesterday’s night to attack the residents but was subverted by the combined efforts of the Youths in the area.

He thanked the youths for being smart in resisting the attack which could have resulted to loss of lives and property.

IGBERE TV recalls that Governor David Nweze Umahi on Tuesday condemned the senseless attack on the people of Egedegede in Ishielu Local Government Area of the State by suspected herdsmen.

A statement sent to IGBERE TV by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said the Governor made the condemnation when he personally visited the Communities on receiving the security information on the matter to ascertain the level of carnages.

The attack which allegedly occured on Monday night led to death of at least 25 residents affecting Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu, Nkalagu and Umuhuali autonomous Communities.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1386665/breaking-youths-resist-fulani-herdsmen-attack-ebonyi-state/