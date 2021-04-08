Zamfara Market Fire: APC Governors Donate N50m, 6 PDP Governors Donate N100M

After N50m donation by APC govs, six PDP govs donate N100 million to Zamfara market fire victims

Six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors led by the PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, donated N100 million to victims of Tudun Wada market fire incident in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by the Director General, Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Wednesday quoted Tambuwal as saying the fire incident was an act of God

According to him, the visit was arranged on the day the incident occurred but that circumstances beyond their control did not allow them to come.

“We are in the state to share from your grief. We learnt about 60 shops were destroyed and many traders lost their valuables to the inferno,” Tambuwal was quoted as saying.

He promised to continue to work with the Zamfara State governor at all the times and then he announced a donation of N100 million to the fire victims.

Also speaking, the governor of Rivers state, Nyeson Wike, said: “I can’t understand a party which declared Zamfara a no -ly zone is coming to woo the governor.

“Do not lose sleep in Zamfara, we shall overcome, the governor met the problem of insecurity and it is not as if it started when he became governor. So, nobody can come and use insecurity to intimidate the governor or any other governor.”

Describing the APC’s N50 million donation as a Greek gift, Wike urged Matawalle not to receive the opposition again.

It would be recalled that the APC governors also led by the Chairman of the APC Governor’s Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in company of the National Chairman of the party were in the state for a similar visit.

Responding, governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle expressed happiness with the visit by the PDP governors which he also described as timely following the Gusau market incident.