In the wake of crisis rocking south west PDP and rumors flying around about the possibility of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s impending defection to APC, two APC governors and a senator today visited the embattled governor.

Governor Zulum of Bornu state, Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara and Senator Kashim Shettima were with the Oyo state government for undisclosed reasons.

What could be the reason for this visit?