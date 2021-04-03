Zulum misses Boko Haram ambush, as terrorists attack Borno Relief Committee officials

Boko Haram would have been recorded today (Friday), as the terrorists ambushed a convoy of Borno State Resettlement and Relief Committee officials.

The Relief Committee, made up of mostly commissioners and other top government officials, were coming from Baga town after routine distribution of relief items to Internally-Displaced Persons, IDPs, when they were ambushed along Maiduguri-Gajiram-Monguno Road at Jigalta village of Guzamala Local Government Area.

Recall that Governor Zulum and his entourage spent a night in Monguno last Tuesday, distributing relief items.

However, the governor joined up with his colleagues in Abuja for the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Niger Republic.

He directed the Committee to proceed to troubled Baga for the same exercise, which went on successfully on Thursday, until the return trip on Friday(today) when the entourage was attacked.

Aside three soldiers that sustained injuries, none of the troops and the officials, including the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, came to any harm, as all of them returned to Maiduguri safe.

However, scores of the terrorists were killed by the troops with support from men of the Anti-Robbery Squad and Civilian JTF.

The incident, it was gathered, took place today (Friday) at about 12:30 noon.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice confirmed the ambush to Vanguard in a telephone chat in Maiduguri.

He said: “Yes there were some elements of Boko Haram ISWAP that ambushed troops escorting us from Baga to Maiduguri.

“The incident took place around Jigalta village, on our way back. Our military troops did a wonderful job by neutralising all the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, three of the military troops sustained minor injuries during the attack, and are now stable condition.

“This is a huge success, as the attackers were suspected to be the ones terrorising and laying ambushes in the roads almost on daily basis.”

Governor Zulum and his entourage had suffered same attack/ambush while on their way to Baga town for the same mission.