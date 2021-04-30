Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project To Be Completed In December 2021 – FG

Previous threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/4399891/700mw-zungeru-hydro-power-plant/1#65861728

https://www.nairaland.com/6048083/1.4bn-zungeru-hydropower-dam-project#92713461

https://www.nairaland.com/6432278/photos-construction-zungeru-hydro-power-project/1#99395321

https://www.nairaland.com/4901745/zungeru-power-plant-nearing-completion#73804755

Status update on the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project:

I am excited to announce that we will be injecting about 700MW of electricity into the National grid by December 2021 from the Zungeru Plant barring any unforseen developments.

Unfortunately, we were unable to deliver this project in December 2020 as planned due to the global pandemic which meant workers on site had to be away for the better part of last year.

President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to completing all Inherited and initiated projects.



Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman