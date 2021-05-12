12 Graves, Bones, Girls’ Items: Inside Compound Where Ini Umoren Was Killed (Pics)

Uyo-based journalist, Bassey Ibiatisuho @realbassey101 visited Frank Uduak Akpan’s compound where the late job seeker, Ini Umoren, was killed and buried in a shallow grave. He shared pictures of what he found on Twitter.

Mr Ibiatisuho wrote:

So today work took me to the compound where Iniubong Umoren was allegedly murdered in Nung Ikono Obio in Uruan. I saw 12 shallow graves, countless number of school books bearing different names, dresses and shoes belonging to girls, bones and filthy bags.

