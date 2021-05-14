14 New COVID-19 Cases, 252 Discharged And 0 Deaths On May 2

14 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Osun-3

Ogun-3

Kaduna-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Abia-1

FCT-1

Kwara – 1

Highlights

On the 2nd of May 2021, 14 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 165,167, cases have been confirmed, 155,361 cases have been discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 14 new cases are reported from 7 states-Osun (3), Ogun (3), Kaduna (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Abia (1), Fct (1), and Kwara (1)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities

https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/