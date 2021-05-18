18-Year-Old Girl Set To Wed This Weekend In Kaduna Declared Missing (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

18-year-old Nafisa Yusuf Laila has been declared missing. Nafisa who is set to wed this weekend left her home on Monday, May 24, anf never returned.

Her cousin, Mohammed Mustapha, said Nafisa left home with the intention to distribute her wedding Asoebi to friends but never made it to their houses, neither did she return home.

Mohammed said the matter has since been reported to the police station in the Gaskia area of Zaria, Kaduna state, where Laila stays.

Anyone with useful information should please call 08039184518 or contact the nearest police station.

