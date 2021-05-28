1999 Constitution Limiting Some Nigerians Like Caged Lions – Ohanaeze

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor has likened the 1999 Constitution like albatross, limiting the growth and development of some group of Nigerians like a caged lion, insisting that there is no better time to effect the needed amendment than now, ABN TV reports.

According to the Igbo leader, the 1999 Constitution is riddled with impediments that has stopped people to leverage their relative advantage and areas of strength to grow base on the capacity they have.

Speaking on behalf of the group on Thursday at the ongoing Constitution Review public hearing in Owerri, Imo State he said the current efforts to amend the constitution will pave to freeing the lion for it to defend itself.

He insisted that the federation of Nigeria must be a union of equal, adding that the federating units must be able to stand on their own without begging centre for survival.

Prof. Obiozor maintained that decentralisation and devolution of power is a pathway to getting the federating units to function better.

He cautioned that the colonial creation of dominance of some ethnic nationalities against others negates the spirit of equity, justice, and fairness.

Prof. Obiozor warned that from history, those denied justice have no interest in peace, expressing optimism that decisions reached at the end of exercise will pave way for love, collective hopes, and progress.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/1999-constitution-limiting-some-nigerians-like-caged-lion-ohanaeze-backs-amendment/