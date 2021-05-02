2 Chibok Girls Graduate From US University, 7 Years After Escaping Boko Haram (Video)

Two Former students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu have graduated from Southeastern University in the United States after escaping from Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, IgbereTV reports.

Bishara graduated with a degree in social work while Pogu earned her degree in legal studies and graduated on April 30.

Narrating how they escaped from the terrorists after being kidnapped alongside 276 schoolgirls, the duo said they escaped by jumping off the truck while being driven away from their community by the terrorists.

Narrating their ordeal, Bishara told GMA3;

“I remember thinking about what my mum would do at that moment then I prayed. I just remembered a voice in my head saying ‘jump out’. I knew I was going to die either way. I chose to die and that was how I jumped out.”

On how she felt the day she graduated, Bishara said;

“It was awesome, I felt great. I remember being told that I wasn’t going to be able to finish high school; that I was dumb. I never gave up or listened to all the negative talks. It was exciting to walk on that stage after being told ‘you can’t do it’.”

Pogu who also shared her story, said she had decided against going back to school after her escape until she was contacted by the US embassy.

Narrating how things turned around her, she added;

“I’m now trying to get my masters in human services and going back to law school when I’m done with my masters.”

Sharing video of their interview via Twitter, GMA3 wrote;

“It was exciting to walk on that stage after being told you can’t do it.”

Boko Haram kidnapping survivors Joy Bishara & Lydia Pogu talk life after tragedy as they graduate from college. #GMA3 #WYNTK”

https://twitter.com/ABCGMA3/status/1390769657532063749?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwLnjs3Zx9g

https://igberetvnews.com/1389613/2-chibok-girls-graduate-us-university-7-years-escaping-boko-haram-video/