2 Female Job Seekers Kidnapped In Port Harcourt By Human Parts Dealers (Graphic Pics)

Two Female Job Seekers Rescued From Human Part Dealers In Port Harcourt

Two female job seekers from Delta State has been rescued from human parts dealers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Focus Naija can report that this was disclosed by ace human right activist, Isreal Joe who assisted in the rescue of the job seekers simply identified as Blessing and Praise.

According to Isreal Joe, the two ladies were lured with a job offer to Bayelsa State before they were redirected to Port Harcourt for the job opening.

Arriving Port Harcourt, the two ladies unknowingly boarded a mini bus where two of the male occupants subdued them with guns and took them to a destination unknown to them.

Thereafter, the kidnappers contacted their family members and demanded for five million naira ransom or the young ladies would be butchered and their parts sold to raise the money.

Miraculously, the human part dealers who had already stripped and butchered another lady in front of their captives suddenly developed cold feet after stripping them for butchering as well.

They however demanded for N200,000 which was crowd funded and paid into a business POS account provided by the dealers.

To God be the glory, they released the two job seekers while slaughtering and separating the body parts of other victims for sale.

ESCAPE FROM KIDNAPPERS/RITUALISTS

Today 28th May, 2021 is a remarkable day for me as we rescue two Deltans from the hands of kidnappers and ritualists who deals on selling human parts in Port Harcourt. Blessing and Praise went for job hunt in Bayelsa and were told there are employment chances in Port Harcourt which they quickly went.

On getting there, they entered into a Keke bus, two guys in the bus bailed them up and carried them into the thick of the forest to some particular destinations not known to them. When their families and friends couldn’t got across to them till yesterday, panic set in. Only for them to receive calls from their lines demanding either 5 million naira or selling their body parts to get it.

It was a rude shock but nothing anybody could do being that a video of the woman who escaped same ritualist and kidnappers in the same location in Port Harcourt was already viral on the internet. The families turned to God for rescue. The ritualist had naked and even killed other persons under their nose but were somehow still negotiating with their families when body parts of others we already sold.

Blessing’s friend had called me in the morning asking me to help on any frontier. I was speechless and helpless at the same time. I had rushed to Twitter to tag Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON, Presidency, President Buhari, Police authorities and everyone I felt could help. I couldn’t bring it to Facebook because of the disturbing nude of the girls. A Christian sister Vivian was doing all she could in Port Harcourt after retweeting my tweet.

Miraculously, the ritualists said they didn’t knew why they would not kill and sell the body parts of the girls who left Warri to seek for job. They however brought the ransom to 200,000 naira which people contributed to pay to them through a business POS. They had vowed to kill the girls 12noon today if the ransom doesn’t get to them. I tried to tag the Senator who sponsored the bill seeking to imprisoned anyone who paid ransom to kidnappers for 15 years jail but I couldn’t see his handle. We wanted him to help us beg the security agents to release the girls but no, his social media handle disappeared.

God be praised. They released them after getting the ransom while they were still butchering others and separating their body parts for sale. They had been admitted to treatment right now because of lack of food and the beatings they took from the blood sucking demons in Port Harcourt. This is where Nigeria has kept us. There is no job but the evil ones would still rape and kill innocent people going about looking for job to feed and sustain themselves. Governor Wike must do something about that home of horror and terror in Port Harcourt. Everyone should be careful this period especially in Port Harcourt pls.

Pararan Dxd

Warri Aproko Special

Sapele Tafia Official

Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada

Comr. Israel Joe

General Secretary

Committee for the Defence of Human Rights

(CDHR) Delta State Branch.

#WeMove



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4688630491163787&id=100000506465440