2016 And 2017 Graduates How Have You Been Coping?

Did you graduate in 2016? How have you been coping?

After all these years all I can point at is a teaching job I Engaged in Fetching 15k a month. I quit tho after innumerable nonsense and pathetic experiences.

I feel like I am not doing enough. I feel like I am not trying enough. When I look at my dad and see his Grey hair, I feel like I have failed him because I am still eating his food bought with monthly pension. I am still sleeping and waking up under his roof at over 30years old.

As a child, I remembered the week when I was to enter Jss1, dad took me to a boutique and bought me a very fine white canvass. Now over the years I can’t even afford to buy him a shoe. The last time I bought him anything was 2017 during my NYSC.

I feel I have failed not only him but a lot of people that hoped in me to become something reasonable. Laundry sef no work, always in the shop regretting my entire journey. Maybe I should have waited and studied another course or maybe I should have just chosen and engaged in a trade with with my 100 level tuition

I just regret everything. Under the hot sun, People will see me walking from one company to another establishment with my credentials. Most times i have to Beg for money just to move from one place to another online. The situation is that terrible

I have asked myself what I am doing wrong but I apply to jobs everyday. Or maybe I am afraid of starting a family on 15k salary just like most of my colleagues back in university. We do meet and they tell me how I am delaying in starting a family, and then goes ahead to tell me how poor their teaching salaries are and how they have had to depend on friends and family. But me I have no one to fall on.

A times I feel really sad and end up praying for those unemployed graduates going through the same phase I am phase I am passing through. Even though you don’t know me, I pray for you