2021 Children’s Day: Ogun State Governor Gifts Scholarship To SSS 2 Student

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, approved a full scholarship for a public secondary student, Oyinbo Precious, to commemorate the 2021 celebration of the World Children’s Day.

Precious, a Senior Secondary School (SSS 2) student of Naiwar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Obantoko Abeokuta, was given the scholarship for her brilliant citation on the obligations of parents towards their children, at the march past ceremony to celebrate the Children’s Day.

Announcing the scholarship at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, the governor said he listened to the citation of Precious and he was impressed by her fluency and courage to face the crowd, hence, his decision to approve a scholarship for her.

Abiodun, who disclosed that the scholarship will cover her secondary and tertiary education, said he had directed his Special Adviser on Basic Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, to work out the modalities for the scholarship.

The governor noted that his administration will continue to identify young talents in the state and offer them needed platforms to excel in both academic and vocational studies.

While saying that Children’s Day has become significant not only to children but to the entire nation, he declared “children deserve to be celebrated every day because they are our future”.

He further stated that “we must therefore sacrifice today for them to have a future to build on”.

“Children are the foundation of life; and also future leaders. It is through them that the continuity of the basic core values of our society would be assured, preserved and improved upon. This fact is ascertained by traditional African beliefs and all the major religions of the world. Celebrating this important segment of our population, therefore, is not out of place

“Children’s Day celebration has evolved over the years. Indeed, this day provides an avenue for the review of the needs and aspirations of our children and an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the cause of the children. They (children) are a vulnerable segment of our society and adults whether as parents or guardians, corporate bodies, philanthropic organizations or even government, owe them certain duties and obligations.

“Without mincing words, this celebration also affords us a chance to reiterate our administration’s commitment to critical policies and programmes that will enable our children to optimally realize their creative and productive potentials”. Abiodun pointed out.

He stressed that the theme for this year’s Children’s Day Celebration, “Investing in our Future means Investing in our Children” is apt, timely and in consonance with his administration’s policies and programmes under the mantra of “Building Our Future Together”.

The governor, however, declared that the state under his leadership would continue to focus on science technology, engineering and mathematics education, so as to harness young talent and catapult them into global reckoning in science, technology, medicine among others.

“On our part as government, we will continue to provide the enabling and conducive environment for our children to learn and blossom. To this end, we have rehabilitate over 700 schools, we have introduced quality assurance protocols and oversight to ensure our children are being provided the quality and standard of education they deserve.

“We will continue to provide the needed support to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in the provision of the school feeding programme for our public schools.

Our children are a vital link to the building of our future agenda of this administration”, the governor submitted.



