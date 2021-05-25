2023: Femi Gbajabiamila Perfects Plan To Be Governor Of Lagos, Oust Tinubu

This announcement came as a rude shock to Mr Gbajabiamila, as he became uneasy and clearly uncomfortable, as he was standing beside Asiwaju as he denied endorsing anyone or stopping anyone from contesting at the Lagos House, Marina.

Asiwaju’s announcement was well received across several Local Governments in the State, as aspirants re-energized their campaigns on the streets and on media, especially Surulere LGA.

The Lagos House of Representatives Caucus headed by Hon. Dolapo Badru have been given the mandate of hijacking the local party structure of the state by getting the Mr Speaker’s loyalist into the Chairmanship Seats in some specific LGAs.

A plan that is already being carried out by Hon. James Faleke in Ikeja LGA and Ojodu LCDA, Mr Babajimi Benson in some parts of Ikorodu, Badru himself is working hard to install a core loyalist of the Gbajabiamila caucus, Mr Saheed Salawe as the Chairman of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Mr Salawe, a Surulere based politician and his supporters have publicly and privately boasted that Mr Speaker will “get the ticket” for them. Hon. Wale Raji in Epe is also working for Gbajabiamila’s future ambition.

Mr James Falake has been heard in some quarters, saying that the current Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu doesn’t call him like former Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and he has vowed to support Mr Gbajabiamila for Governorship in 2023, with his own intention of gunning for the Lagos West Seat in 2023, or a second choice of going to Aso Rock to become ‘Chief of Staff’, when Asiwaju becomes President.

Sources from Surulere LGA have praised Asiwaju for allowing everyone to go and contest and they believe that Mr Gbajabiamila, who has been in the House of Representatives since 2003 has done enough and should allow other political aspirants to grow in the Local Government.

http://eaglestep.com/news/exposed-femi-gbajabiamila-perfects-plan-to-be-governor-of-lagos-2023-to-oust-tinubu/