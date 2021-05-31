2023: Nobody Can Impose Candidate On Us In Rivers – Wike

By on No Comment

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed to resist any attempt by politicians from Abuja to impose anybody as next governor in the state.

He spoke at a special thanksgiving church service on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of his administration’s second tenure at St Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said: “Let me say it again, I have never sat with anybody to say I will make you governor.

“But, as a governor, nobody from anywhere, be it in the party, in Abuja, will impose who will be the candidate of PDP in Rivers state.

“Nobody can impose a candidate here in this state. So, if you are running to Abuja, you are wasting your time.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/30/2023-nobody-can-impose-candidate-on-us-in-rivers-wike/

2023: Nobody Can Impose Candidate On Us In Rivers – Wike added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.