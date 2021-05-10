2023: Yahaya Bello Supporters Inauguarate Plateau Exco, To Begin Mobilization

BELLO AMBASSADORS: THOUSANDS OF PLATEAU STATE SUPPORTERS TROOP OUT FOR GOV. YAHAYA BELLO

8th May, 2021

The Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, a socio-political movement for grassroot mobilization for the actualization of a youthful and responsive 2023 presidency, has today inaugurated the Plateau State leadership structure and volunteers.

The inauguration ceremony was done in Jos, Nigeria.

The state and local government area executives and coordinators were inaugurated and commissioned to commence immediate mobilization of the Plateau people for the Gov. Yahaya Bello project.

The Kogi State Information Commissioner who was on ground for the event highlighted the many achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello saying that he would do same as President of Nigeria come 2023.

The National Coordinator of the Organisation, Anthony Edogbo, thanked the people of Plateau for coming out to support Bello Ambassadors Network and the 2023 youthful agenda.

He described how Governor Yahaya Bello transformed the security situation of the state, empowered security agencies to earn second most state in the country and most security conscious Governor; noting that Yahaya Bello would replicate same giant strides when he becomes President of the country by 2023.

Anthony Edogbo called on the people of Plateau to join hands together to support the agenda of BAN.

The Plateau state BAN coordinator, Hon Hanas Usman Dan Maliki thanked the leaders of the Organisation for bringing the great initiative to Plateau state, stating that the people of Plateau are passionate about the youthful agenda and the Governor Yahaya Bello leadership qualities.

The volunteers and leaders promised to work to bring at least two million Plateau indigenes to the network.

The event was attended by notable Nigerians including the Emir of Kano represented by Engr Abba Kadade, Sarkin Yakin represented by Hon. Saidu Bobboi, the Special Assistant to the First Lady of Nigeria, Hon Abdulbasit Adam, Special Assistant to the Vice President, Engr. Labib Lawal.

Also in attendance include the North East Coordinator of BAN, Hon. Suleiman Alkali, The Kogi State BAN Cordinator, Hon Hussein Attaja, Director Special Duties of BAN, Comr. Abdulrahman Idoko, Excos and members of Plateau state APC, many women and youth groups as well as student organisations.

https://cablenews.ng/2021/05/08/bello-ambassadors-thousands-of-plateau-state-supporters-troop-out-for-gov-yahaya-bello/#.YJbV1_9cZfg.whatsapp