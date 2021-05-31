2023: Yahaya Bello’s Supporters In Nassarawa Inaugurate Leaders

*BELLO AMBASSADORS: THOUSANDS OF NASSARAWA STATE SUPPORTERS TROOP OUT FOR GOV. YAHAYA BELLO*

The Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, a socio-political movement for grassroot mobilization for the actualization of a youthful and responsive 2023 presidency, has today inaugurated the Nassarawa State leadership structure and volunteers.

The inauguration ceremony was done in keffi, Nigeria.

The state and local government area executives and coordinators were inaugurated and commissioned to commence immediate mobilization of the Nassarawa people for the Gov. Yahaya Bello project.

The National Coordinator of the Organisation, Anthony Edogbo, thanked the people of Nassarawa for coming out to support Bello Ambassadors Network and the 2023 youthful agenda.

He described how Governor Yahaya Bello transformed the security situation of the state, empowered security agencies to earn second most state in the country and most security conscious Governor; noting that Yahaya Bello would replicate same giant strides when he becomes President of the country by 2023.

The National Coordinator called on the people of Plateau to join hands together to support the agenda of BAN.

The Director of Special duties highlighted the many achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello saying that he would do same as President of Nigeria come 2023.

The Nassarawa state BAN coordinator, Hon oyibo Halidu thanked the leaders of the Organisation for bringing the great initiative to Nassarawa state, stating that the people of Nassarawa are passionate about the youthful agenda and the Governor Yahaya Bello leadership qualities.

The volunteers and leaders promised to work to bring at least two million Plateau indigenes to the network.

The event was attended by Coordinators of Niger state,FCT,Plateau and the North Central zonal coordinator including the chairman of All united campaign group for Gov Yahaya Bello Hon. Saidu Bobboi as well as youth and women organisations.

https://www.thetrumpetng.com/bello-ambassadors-thousands-of-nassarawa-state-supporters-troop-out-for-gov-yahaya-bello/