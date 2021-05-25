25 “Fake” Excuses You Make Every Day

Connect on Linked in

1. You say, “I don’t have time”

In reality: You have no purpose.

2. You say, “I don’t have enough money”

In reality: You’re too lazy to create another income stream.

3. You say, “I’m not smart or talented enough”

In reality: Just do your sh*t. You’re the worst person to judge your smartness.

4. You say, “I’m too old”

In reality: You’re too scared to try anything new.

5. You say, “What will people think?”

In reality: Overcome the fear of embarrassment or remain broke. Your choice.

6. You say, “I’m too busy”

In reality: You’re stalling on your hamster wheel.

7. You say, “I have bad genetics”

In reality: You’re fat.

8. You say, “There are no opportunities where I live”

In reality: Ever heard of a place called the “Internet”?

9. You say, “I’m not resourceful”

In reality: Resources show up as you make progress.

10. You say, “I need luck”

In reality: You need a strong work ethic.

11. You say, “I have too much going on right now.”

In reality: You’re bad at time management, worse at energy management.

12. You say, “I’ll start next week.”

In reality: You’re lying and avoiding responsibility.

13. You say, “I wasn’t born rich”

In reality: You’re stuck in a broke mentality.

14. You say, “I’ve gone too far down a different path”

In reality: Only idiots keep going backward.

15. You say, “My ideas aren’t original”

In reality: So is anyone else’s ideas.

16. You say, “I don’t have the support”

In reality: You don’t trust yourself and the people around you.

17. You say, “I don’t know if I’ll succeed”

In reality: If you need to be certain of success beforehand, it’s not worth pursuing either.

18. You say, “I don’t know enough about it”

In reality: Learning comes with progress. You need to know just enough to get started.

19. You say, “I’m not destined to succeed.”

In reality: You believe in crap like fate. Stop being so soft.

20. You say, “I’m not motivated enough.”

In reality: You don’t have a strong enough WHY.

21. You say, “I’m too easily distracted by other things.”

In reality: You live in a sh!t environment.

22. You say, “I’m not educated enough.”

In reality: Success doesn’t care about your degrees.

23. You say, “I can’t handle failure.”

In reality: Failure will find you no matter whether you can handle it or not. Stop being a coward.

24. You say, “I Don’t Have Permission”

In reality: Only a sheep seek permissions.

25. You say, “I’m fine how I am”