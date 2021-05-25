25 “Fake” Excuses You Make Every Day

1. You say, “I don’t have time”
In reality: You have no purpose.
2. You say, “I don’t have enough money”
In reality: You’re too lazy to create another income stream.
3. You say, “I’m not smart or talented enough”
In reality: Just do your sh*t. You’re the worst person to judge your smartness.
4. You say, “I’m too old”
In reality: You’re too scared to try anything new.
5. You say, “What will people think?”
In reality: Overcome the fear of embarrassment or remain broke. Your choice.
6. You say, “I’m too busy”
In reality: You’re stalling on your hamster wheel.
7. You say, “I have bad genetics”
In reality: You’re fat.
8. You say, “There are no opportunities where I live”
In reality: Ever heard of a place called the “Internet”?
9. You say, “I’m not resourceful”
In reality: Resources show up as you make progress.
10. You say, “I need luck”
In reality: You need a strong work ethic.
11. You say, “I have too much going on right now.”
In reality: You’re bad at time management, worse at energy management.
12. You say, “I’ll start next week.”
In reality: You’re lying and avoiding responsibility.
13. You say, “I wasn’t born rich”
In reality: You’re stuck in a broke mentality.
14. You say, “I’ve gone too far down a different path”
In reality: Only idiots keep going backward.
15. You say, “My ideas aren’t original”
In reality: So is anyone else’s ideas.
16. You say, “I don’t have the support”
In reality: You don’t trust yourself and the people around you.
17. You say, “I don’t know if I’ll succeed”
In reality: If you need to be certain of success beforehand, it’s not worth pursuing either.
18. You say, “I don’t know enough about it”
In reality: Learning comes with progress. You need to know just enough to get started.
19. You say, “I’m not destined to succeed.”
In reality: You believe in crap like fate. Stop being so soft.
20. You say, “I’m not motivated enough.”
In reality: You don’t have a strong enough WHY.
21. You say, “I’m too easily distracted by other things.”
In reality: You live in a sh!t environment.
22. You say, “I’m not educated enough.”
In reality: Success doesn’t care about your degrees.
23. You say, “I can’t handle failure.”
In reality: Failure will find you no matter whether you can handle it or not. Stop being a coward.
24. You say, “I Don’t Have Permission”
In reality: Only a sheep seek permissions.
25. You say, “I’m fine how I am”