27 Abducted Students Of Kaduna College Of Forestry Regain Freedom

The 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were kidnapped have been freed by their abductors.

The freed students were among the 37 others abducted from the school premises by suspected bandits recently.

Details of their release is still sketchy as at press time as the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige was unable to take his call.

However, a source claimed the release was aided by the Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi and the dialogue committee with support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.



