28 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Discharged And 0 Deaths On May 6

28 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-10

Rivers-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Delta-2

FCT-2

Kaduna-1

Today’s report includes:

✅Data from Akwa Ibom State recorded over the last two days

✅Data from Delta State recorded for 5th May, 2021

A breakdown of cases by state via

