30 Persons Kidnapped, Lady’s Hands, Ear Cut Off As Protesters Block Abuja-Kaduna Road

Some members of Gauraka community, Tafa LGA, Niger state, on Monday morning blocked Abuja-Kaduna highway to protest the series of abductions in the community.

Gauraka community is located along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The protesters halted movement of traffic on the highway while burning tyres to create a scene.

The community is protesting the abduction of some residents by gunmen.

They said about 30 persons from the community are currently in kidnappers’ den, and that their abductors are demanding a huge ransom.

The protesters said they embarked on the action to call the attention of the relevant authorities to their plight after gunmen invaded the community on Monday around 1:00 am and abducted 15 persons.

Speaking during the protest, a member of the community who identified himself as Hassan Hassan said the gunmen invaded the community around 1:17am and abducted 15 persons.

He said they decided to protest to ask the government to come to their rescue in Niger state.

“At exactly 1:17am in the morning, I heard a gunshot. I had to quickly close my windows because they were opened. I told my people at home to be calm,” he said.

“I went to my toilet to see what was happening. I saw that the gunmen were taking my neighbour with his two children. One is 10 years old and the second is 8 years old.

“They operated till around 1:51am. Around 2:15am, the army came to our rescue. Some of us came out to see those who were kidnapped. We discovered that they have kidnapped about 15 persons and cut the two hands and ear of one woman who was carrying a baby.

“This is not the first time. This is not the second time. We just want to know if we are safe in this country and Nigeria.”

Another member of the community, who identified himself as Dare said last Thursday the gunmen kidnapped four persons in the community and that they are demanding a N10 million ransom.

He said when the community informed a nearby police station about the incident, they were told that there was no ammunition and vehicle to repel the attack.



