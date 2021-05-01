300 Level IMSU Law Student Missing In Owerri (Photo)

Missing In Owerri. Please If Seen Contact His Family

In the Wake of the Crisis in Owerri I hope and pray you’re safe Saraki

This is Mr Chiwueze Kingsley (aka Saraki) a 300 level law student in IMO state university from OGUTA LGA, updates has it that he went home to visit his family on Monday the 26th of April 2021 and has not been heard from since then, all his lines are not going through and he is not responding to any texts, we plead with the general public that if there’s any information about him to reach out to the Family on 08137800804

He is an aspirant for The National Union of Imo State Student, Senate Council

Please we can’t loose another IMO student, be your brothers keeper

you can reach out to me also 09071157773