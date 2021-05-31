42-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping A 32-Year-Old Woman In Ogun (Photo)

42-year-old John Daniel, pictured above, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for allegedly raping a 30 year old lady.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sango ota divisional headquarters by the victim (name withheld), who reported that she went in search of a shop to rent for her business at about 6 pm, when she met the suspect, who told her that he has a container kept in his care by somebody, which she can use as a shop.

”The suspect, there and then asked her to follow him to where the container is.

On getting to his house, the suspect asked the victim to sit down inside his living room, for him to call the owner of the container. But, surprisingly, the suspect suddenly locked the door, and brought out a screwdriver and a bottle with which he threatened her to UnCloth. She stated further that she was forcefully raped after beating her mercilessly.

Upon the report, the Dpo Sango ota csp Godwin Idehai detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested. The bottle and screwdriver was also recovered as exhibit.

The victim was taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment. The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime.”the statement in part read

Abimbola further added that the commissioner of police, cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.



