5 Easy Ways To Practice Self-love

Have u ever wished that instead of all the stress of trying to fit in and playing out other people’s scripts, you could just be yourself, love yourself and enjoy yourself as you are? Do you know that with a good sense of self worth and adequate self-love, you can drastically change several other areas of your life for the better? Probably, after so many years of anger, resentment and rejection of self, you don’t quite know if you could ever love and accept yourself. Whatever the case, we all can get to that point where we become whole again and begin to exploit fully our innate abilities thus feeling super special and unique.

Far from the selfish, proud and inconsiderate disposition many people display to depict Self-love, self-love means and implies traits that are quite noble and kind. In truth, without the adequate practice of self-love any other expression of affection towards others will have a level of defective features. How can we employ effectively the tools of self-love? There is something seriously wrong if we can’t come to terms with our person. Our normal functioning and effectiveness cannot go on smoothly if we bear reservations about self.

To escape this awful state of affairs, it is necessary that we reconfigure our minds and learn to love ourselves irrespective of our perceived defects and limitations. So we can all get to the point where we harbor no hatred for ourselves and begin to realise and value our worth, we need to develop strong self-love. There are some things we should keep in mind when having doubts about self. Let’s look at some of them below.

1. Accepting Who You Are:

For starters, you won’t be able to like talk less of love something or someone who you have not accepted for what or who he or she is. If we are yet to fully realize who we are and equally accept that that is who we are, it becomes very hard for us to love ourselves.

It is true that most of us are imperfect and highly flawed. As such, rather than dispose ourselves. Hating a part of our body, our complexion, our features and other things about ourselves is not the way to go. Once we can move past this hurdle of accepting ourselves, we are fast on our way to becoming great.

2. Discovering Your Potentials:

Being able to decipher what our capabilities are, the things we can comfortably do, and what prospect we hold makes us more fond of ourselves. It is very important that we understand that every human has areas of expertise. We have activities and abilities that come very easy with us. Knowing these and exploring these potential creates a sense of self worth in us. This feeling gives us inner joy and peace and builds our self-love.

3. Recognize Your Worth:

There are some of us that wrongly think that we are on earth as a company for others. That we are not very significant in the scheme of things. That who we are, want and can do not matter. However, the truth is that everyone matters. We all have peculiar individual purposes in life. We are not by-products but valuable assets. Our feelings, goals and desires are valid. With this in mind, we will be more likely to do things that are beneficial to our beings.

4. Realising We Are Not The Only Ones:

There is nothing new under the sun. There have existed from time immemorial people who have had similar defects and limitations like we feel we have. Guess what? Some people have even had worse. What is it you feel is not adequate in your life whether physical or otherwise? Check out, you will find countless people who have been in same or even worse situation than that.

Even at the moment, if you survey your immediate environment, you can point out several people that have worse challenges than you do. So you are not alone in this struggle. The universe and everyone else are not conspiring against you. You are simply experiencing a accumulation of negative energies.

However, knowing this should make you halt the struggle since you are not fighting any demons or competing with anyone. All your conflict is with self, which is inherently not a problem but your ideology makes it so.

5. Knowing You have people Aspiring To Be Like You:

This might be a little surprising but the truth is this, there are so many people wishing they could be like you. Yeah, that is a fact. There so many people around you admiring your life and longing to be just like you. Though this may not be apparent to you, we all posses those qualities and features that others desire. No human is created without a particular set of blessings and endowments. In as much as we engage in so much negative review of self, we can equally celebrate the blessings we have.

Therefore, before we become too critical of our making and nature, it is good we remember that we are other people’s wishes. From the foregoing, we can see that there are ways of getting out to the web of low self worth and opinion and plunge into the freedom that self-love affords us. We don’t have to wander in pity and low energy. Nothing is inherently bad about our being. With a simple shift of perspective and concentration, we can fully revel and relish the spectacular creature that we are.Source: https://flipmemes.com/2021/04/20/5-easy-ways-to-practice-self-love/