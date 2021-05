Connect on Linked in

55 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 30

55 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-21

Yobe-19

Ogun-6

Akwa Ibom-3

Kaduna-2

Plateau-2

FCT-1

Rivers-1

Our discharges today includes 23 community recoveries in Yobe State managed in line with guidelines.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via

