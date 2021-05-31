A 9-year-old girl is currently under proper medical examination at the general hospital in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State after she was raped by a 60-year-old man in her neighbourhood, Newspremises reports.

It was gathered that the suspect, Jeremiah Oyedokun, was caught in the act by the parent of the child who raised alarm and informed the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Confirming the incident, the state spokesman of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi said, “The incident happened on Friday, around 1730hours, when Jerimiah Oyedokun, aged 60 years of Ileloja Compound, Kaiama, was caught in the act by the parent of the girl.

“The suspect allegedly enticed the victim by giving her N50 according to his confession to the crime,” the statement stated.

Afolabi disclosed that the case is now at the state headquarters of the civil defence corps for further prosecution, adding that the suspect is expected to be charged to court after completion of investigations.



https://newspremises.com.ng/i-gave-her-n50-60-year-old-man-rapes-9-year-old-girl-after-enticing-her-with-money/