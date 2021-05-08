8 Hollywood Movies That Spoke About Nigeria

X-Men – Origins ( The Wolverine )

At the beginning of the movie, there was a part where the General’s crew visited a place called Lagos, Nigeria. In that place are people with diamonds and a Nigerian spoke in the Igbo language in that scene.

2 Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War is a 2006 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero Captain America. Captain America, Black Widow, Falcon, and Wanda were pursuing Crossbones and his team because they had acquired a bioweapon and fled to Lagos with it, according to the film. In the film, it led to a battle and a blast that killed many civilians. Despite the fact that the bioweapon was repurposed

3 Tears Of The Sun

Tears of the Sun is an American action war drama film about a rescue mission by a US Navy SEAL team in the middle of Nigeria’s civil war. Bruce Willis directed LT A.K in 2003.

4 Money Heist

Africa is represented by Nigeria and Nairobi. The #100 currency note of Nigeria is included in the exhibition.

5 The Originals

The Originals is a television series that tells the story of vampires’ origins, the most powerful vampire family, ware-wolves, and witches. Elijah Mikaelson said at the start of season 1 episode 11 of the originals series movie, “The people of West Africa Yoruba tribe calls witches “AJE.”

6 Homeland

Boko Haram was also discussed in season six (6) of Homeland, episodes 2 (The Man in the Basement) and 3 (The Covenant), particularly the part involving FBI agent Conlin and Carrie’s client Sekou, who was suspected of sponsoring Boko Haram.

7 Black Panther

God bless Chadwick Boseman’s memory; this was the first film I saw him in, and he put a lot of effort into it. Boko Haram was described in the beginning of the film when Black Panther went on an expedition to Northern Nigeria to rescue his soon-to-be wife.

8 Queen Sono

Boko Haram was mentioned during a lecture Ekaterina gave about the importance of Superior Solution to Africa in episode 3 (The Devil’s Toy) when she was challenged by a white woman for being a neo-colonialist.

https://thewildanddomestic.com/best-action-hollywood-movies-that-spoke-about-nigeria/