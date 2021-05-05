‘A Broke Guy Is Disturbing My Sister’s Happiness’

Good day my fellow nairalanders, my sister and this guy has been dating for 4 years now he use to work in a company but lost his job 2yrs ago since then he had been a parasite to my sister coming to our house to eat our food two times a day.

There is this new guy who asked my sister out. He is gentle and he has a good job, he is a Christian he has his own house, we all like him. I have been begging my sister to give him a try because he is ready for marriage unlike the other guy who has no hope of taking good care of my sister rather sucking my sister dry.

My sister seems to love the broke guy more but that guy is not a serious person for 2 good years he can’t look for a job not even a menial job. If my sister mistakenly marries the broke guy she will suffer in the marriage because all the responsibility will be on her head. Gidforbid!

Please how do I convince my sister to focus on this other guy that is comfortable? I want the best for my sister.