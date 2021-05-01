A Nairalander Visits Kaduna State University After Massive Increase In Fees (Photos)

So I left Zaria this morning and decided to visit the kaduna state University to see what is actually special about the school after their massive school fees increase from a region of about 21,000 to between 150,000 to 500,000 naira.

ACADEMIC STRUCTURE: The university have just concluded their 2019/2020 school calendar, becoming the only state University in Nigeria to do so, this is because the university doesn’t engage in ASUU strike, and also, online lectures were carried out due to the covid’19 lockdown.

The environment is a beauty to behold, as it is located in the heart of kaduna city. For a state university founded in 2006, I am a bit impressed at the structures put in place but certainly does not justify the recent school fees increase.

Below are some pictures I took with my phone

Outside the main gate: Road construction still ongoing