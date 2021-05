BREAKING!!! Abia State CID Set Ablaze By Unknown Gunmen (HAPPENING NOW)

Abia State Criminal Investigation Department has been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with IGBERE TV, a filling station close to the CID is also on fire.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of casualties cannot be ascertained.

https://igberetvnews.com/1391574/breaking-abia-state-cid-set-ablaze-unknown-gunmen-happening-now/