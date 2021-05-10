Abia State Government Reacts To Attack On Ubani Market Police Station

Previous thread:

Press Release

Today, Sunday, 9th May, 2021, about 09.45 hours, the Mike Okiro Police Station located along Umuahia-Uzoakoli Road, close to Ubani market, was attacked by hoodlums who came in a hummer bus, 2 Sienna mini vans and 3 motorcycles. While two vehicles, two motorcycles, stationeries and office equipment inside the police station were set on fire by the yet to be identified arsonists, there were no human casualties or loss of weapons as the station which was deemed vulnerable to attacks following security review of credible intelligence was already evacuated and personnel relocated 3 weeks earlier.

The Government of Abia State condemns in its totality the attacks on security agents and facilities across the country and warn those responsible for those in Abia that they will certainly not escape the long arm of the law as our security architecture in the State is robust enough to bring them to justice.

Attacks on security agents, particularly men of the Nigeria Police Force, constitute danger to everyone in our society and we call on citizens and leaders to come together and work to end such needless and mindless acts immediately.

Those who feel aggrieved must find peaceful means of ventilating their grievances and agitating for redress as provided for in our constitution rather than take the laws into their hands.

Law abiding members of the public are advised to maintain vigilance and go about their normal businesses but ensure they return home before the curfew hours of 8.00pm to 6.00am as Abia State Government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, will not spare any resource in ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors alike to the State, as well as bring criminal elements to justice swiftly.

Meanwhile, all relevant agencies involved in enforcing the curfew are requested to continue to exempt members of the public on essential duties including medical personnel, journalists, men of the fire service, with their properly identified vehicles etc.

Thank you.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information.

