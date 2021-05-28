Accident Prevention: FG To Equip 40 Million Children With Reflective Jackets

The federal government says it will distribute reflective jackets to 40 million schoolchildren across the country, as part of efforts to prevent accidents.

This was disclosed at the launch of the accident prevention initiative, organised by the ministry of education, and tagged, ‘Go to School… Be Seen… Be Safe’.

Speaking at the programme which held in Abuja on Thursday, Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, said the initiative is part of efforts to protect children.

“This initiative, especially, is to prevent children from sustaining injuries while trekking to and from neighbouring schools. It is in pursuant of the good health and well-being of schoolchildren and realisation of quality education,” he said.

The initiative is designed to primarily aid the protection of schoolchildren from road accidents associated with motor vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles while crossing our busy network of roads to and from their respective schools.

“As enshrined in the memorandum of understanding, the programme encompasses a phased kitting of schoolchildren within the ages of four to 14 years in selected schools at the federal and state levels, with customised reflective jackets and armbands free of charge.”

He added that the programme will be expanded to reach schools in the 36 states, and the FCT.

In her remarks, Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, commended the ministry for the programme.

“I applaud the federal ministry of education and the children accident prevention initiative (CAPI) for stewarding such a desired programme, whose benefits are evidently of immeasurable value to the lives of our children and families. As such, we must all fully support it,” she said.

“The strategy is commendable as it seeks to potentially impact 40 million children by ensuring that they are equipped with reflective jackets, thereby lowering their risk of falling victim to vehicular accidents.



https://www.thecable.ng/accident-prevention-fg-to-equip-40-million-children-with-reflective-jackets