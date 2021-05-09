Actress Etinosa’s Second Marriage Crashes Less Than A Year

The second marriage of Nollywood actress and internet sensation, Etinosa Idemudia, has crashed after about eight months. The pair got married in September last year and welcomed their first child together in December.

However, the actress confirmed the collapse of the union on Saturday while reacting to a blog post that earlier announced the crash of the marriage.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Idemudia slammed the blogger for also revealing her pregnancy months ago.

She wrote, “This ‘old witch’ again! I really do not want to reply to you but I feel you will never stop if I ignore. You were the first person to publicise my pregnancy that was barely trying to survive past the first trimester due to its complication. I kept quiet. Now you have come again and I know you have receipts and you won’t dare us to deny.

“I don’t blame you, it’s the close friend, the insider who is feeding you. May God forgive that person. Everyone is going through something including you. Thanks for getting this huge burden off my chest. You tried. But from now on, avoid me, Stella. T for Tenx.” (sic)

The actress had earlier claimed that her first marriage crashed due to domestic violence.



