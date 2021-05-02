Actress Lizzy Anjorin & Her Husband Welcome Their First Child (Photos, Video)

Actress Lizzy Anjorin, and her husband, Lateef Lawal, have welcomed their first child, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a video of her maternity shoot on her Instagram handle on May 1, Lizzy stated: “IT ENDED IN PRAISE.” The couple got married in July 2020.

She wrote;

”E G A N M I D O G O

OBA ASETAN MAKU HAS DONE IT AGAIN
HE JUDGE BASED ON HEART NOT BY HOW YOU ARE JUDGE BY HUMAN
.
OBA PEGANMIRE HAS END MY SHAME COMPLETELY ..
.

JOIN US CELEBRATE ALLAH’S FAVOUR HE’S BLESSED US YET AGAIN
.
IT ENDED IN PRAISE ALIHAMDULILLAH

DATE :1/5/2021
LOCATION : MIAMI FLORIDA USA”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/COVmxDApB6x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4oB__5uvKQ

