Actress Lizzy Anjorin & Her Husband Welcome Their First Child (Photos, Video)

Actress Lizzy Anjorin, and her husband, Lateef Lawal, have welcomed their first child, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a video of her maternity shoot on her Instagram handle on May 1, Lizzy stated: “IT ENDED IN PRAISE.” The couple got married in July 2020.

She wrote;

”E G A N M I D O G O

OBA ASETAN MAKU HAS DONE IT AGAIN

HE JUDGE BASED ON HEART NOT BY HOW YOU ARE JUDGE BY HUMAN

OBA PEGANMIRE HAS END MY SHAME COMPLETELY ..

JOIN US CELEBRATE ALLAH’S FAVOUR HE’S BLESSED US YET AGAIN

IT ENDED IN PRAISE ALIHAMDULILLAH

DATE :1/5/2021

LOCATION : MIAMI FLORIDA USA”

