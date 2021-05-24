Actress Nkechi Blessing & Actor Lege Miami Suspended For Fighting Online (Pics)

Yoruba Movie Association TAMPAN suspends Actress Nkechi Blessing and her Actor Lege Miami for fighting in Publicly At a Movie Location (Video)

According to a memorandum issued out by Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji, Actress Nkechi Blessing and her colleague actor lege Miami has been suspended from Featuring in yoruba movies for fighting in socio medium, PraizeMedia report.

Though the individual involved don’t seems to be bothered about the bank as they just continue to market their upcoming movies on their page.

Memorandum Date: 23rd of May, 2021 To: ALL DIRECTORS

The attention of the National Body of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Motion pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria) has been drawn to the unruly Acts, exchange of detrimental Verbal Utterances, and other acts that is causing disrespect to the image of the association and our noble profession in General. All Guilds under TAMPAN has been directed to henceforth desist from having professi oval dealings with Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde (lege) until further notice.

In accordance with the directive from our parent body, THEATRE ARTS AND MOTION PICTURE PRACTITIONERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (TAMPAN) concerning the show of shame currently going on between two practioners, Sunday Nkechi Blessing an Mr Adams Kehinde on social media, creating a bad image for our noble profession, punitive order becomes imperative to redeem our battered image.

In the light of the above, it has been decreed that no director from this guild (TAMPAN GUILD OF DIRECTORS) should engage the services of the two actors in WHATEVER g uise. To go contrary to this directive is tantamount to running afoul of the law of the parent body, subject to further punitive measure against the law breaker!

Hope this directive will be wholesomely enforced to the letter.

Yours in service

Damola olatunji Chairman TGD

Theatre Art Association cc tampanguilddirectors

