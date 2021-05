https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPY-2MQkq4A

Uche ogbode received a surprise baby shower from her friends and baby daddy.

Her baby daddy was taught how to take care of a baby using a doll, he was taught how to change the diaper, feed and clothe the baby.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPeMb_TH1zZ/?utm_medium=share_sheet