Adeboye, Abina Sons’ Death, One Too Many – Gani Adams

By Bola Badmus – Lagos

On May 10, 2021

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has consoled the General Overseers (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and that of Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Elijah Abina, over the death of their sons, describing the incidences as one death too many, adding that God is surely unquestionable in all respects.

Adams had earlier sent a letter of condolences to Adeboye, expressing shock that the shining light of the young Adeboye went dim at such a younger age when his spiritual strength was needed most.

Pastor Oluwadare Adeboye, 42, died on Tuesday, May 4, in his sleep and burial arrangements as announced by the family holds this week, while Emmanuel, 53, son of Pastor Elijah Abina of the Gospel Faith Mission International, died on April 28.

The Yoruba Generalissimo, in a statement made available on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said he was pained and short of words over the passing of Pastor Oluwadare Adeboye at a time when he was still active in the service of the Lord, describing his death as one too many.

Adams, while consoling Pastor Adeboye, said he shared in his grief and that of the Christian community all over the world, adding that he was sure the RCCG General Overseer definitely would take solace in the words of the Lord who giveth and taketh.

“I was short of words when the news broke out that we lost Pastor Oluwadare Adeboye. It was one loss too many and I feel pained that we lost the younger Adeboye at such a time when he was still active in the service of the lord.

“At this grieving moment, I share in your grief and that of the Christian community all over the world, but I am sure you will definitely take solace in the words of the Lord who giveth and taketh,” he said.

Iba Adams described the late Oluwadare as an exemplary young man that was filled with the holy spirit and talent, adding that he was a true embodiment of a young, vibrant servant of God.

While drawing inspirations from Pa Adeboye’s sermon and response a few days after the incident that he cannot query God, but rather continue thanking Him for whatever happens to him, the Aare Ona Kakanfo noted that such response was a true reflection of the cleric’s dept of spiritual knowledge, wisdom and understanding of the words of the Lord who, according to him, never shares His glory and had the only power to give and take.

“With Baba’s sermon and response, it shows his deep knowledge, wisdom, and understanding of the words of God. I am not surprised at the way Daddy GO responded to the sad incident.

“He is truly in the spirit and had learned a lot through the scriptures. So on behalf of my family, I want to urge Baba to be strong and continually take solace in the Most High God even as I pray God to give him and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss because of sad happenings like this tend to distract and challenge the faith of every man of God,” Adams said.

In the same vein, Iba Adams also commiserated with the General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Abina, urging the cleric to be strong at this trying time.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/adeboye-abina-sons-death-one-too-many-―-gani-adams/