African Youth Ambassador, Utchay Odims Bags Doctorate Degree From Heim Weldios (Pics)

Africa Youth Ambassador Utchay Odims Bags Doctorate Degree From Heim Weldios University

A United Nations African Youth Ambassador and one of the foremost voices that has remained audible in its campaign for the emancipation of youths from poverty through empowerment, Amb. Utchay Odims has been decorated and honoured with a doctorate Degree in Political Science from Heim Weldios University.

On receiving his newest honourary Doctorate Degree, Amb. Utchay Odims expressed appreciation to Heim Weldios University for considering him worthy of such honour. However the representatives from Heim Weldios University congratulated Dr. Utchay Odims for demonstrating the required capacity to have merited the institution’s Doctorate Degree.

He has continued to frontline the liberation of African youths from economic poverty, through empowerment initiatives in areas of skills acquisition, human capital development, and inclusion of youths in governance. He believes its time for African nations to start harnessing the potentials of young people, which he reveals is one crucial aspect which African leaders must consider.

Dr. Utchay Odims has continued to organise several forals on youth development and advancements across various nations, including Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, the United States and amongst others. These forals have continued to deliberate on the need for Youths to arise and take-up her place in the development of Africa.

His recent honour has attracted several celebrations, congratulatory messages, commendable expressions and encouraging words from friends, colleagues, family members, benefactors, social groups, youth organizations and other institutions, within Nigeria, across Africa and the world in entirety.

As one of Africa’s foremost youth Philanthropist, Dr. Utchay recently flagged off a project to create employment for one million Nigerians and African Youths. He tagged it “Project One Youth One Farm” in Tinapa Calabar. Also part of the the project is the provision of food and palliatives for over (100,000+) one hundred thousand plus families in Nigeria, Rwanda and United States of America through his Foundation “Global Initiative For The Advancement Of Africa” (GIAA) during the harsh time of covid-19 pandemic.

However, Amb Dr Utchay has won several other awards, they include Face Of Social Justice Nigeria, African Youth Icon Award, Beauty Queens Hall Of Fame, Face Of Democracy Award, Distinguished Business Personality Of The Year, amongst other Awards. Dr utchay was recently inducted into the Beauty Queen Lifetime Hall Of Fame for his great impact with the Project Beauty & Brain for the beauty/modelling industry since 2010.

With a passion to see beauty Queens make impact on the society Dr Utchay Odims located, trained and produced the Most Beautiful girl in Nigeria 2013 named Anna Banner. Until now Dr. Utchay has indeed remained a pacesetter worthy of emulation.

