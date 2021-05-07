After 6 Years In Government, APC Still Doing “Going To Going To” – Senator Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has taken a swipe at the APC-led federal government for inability to rise up to the escalating insecurity in the country, accusing them of doing ‘going to, going to’ after spending six years in office.

The Abia South Senator who spoke on a radio programme The Platform monitored by ABN TV said the opposition in the National Assembly had to challenge the President, Muhammadu Buhari to lead from the front to stop the country from collapse instead of operating only in the realms of planning on what to do.

According to Sen. Abaribe, a recent alarm raised by Niger state governor, Abubakar Sanni Bello, an APC governor that four local governments in his state are under the control of terrorists calls for concern.

He said as a Minority caucus of the National Assembly, PDP and other political parties had after a meeting recently bared their minds, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to ensure that Nigerians are protected.



