Connect on Linked in

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6558568/ordinary-president-slaps-woman-set

WATCH: @BreketeConnect Host, Ahmed Isah Caught In Another Assault Video Slapping Man He Accused Of ‘Writing Names Without His Permission’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a91p5IrC1j4&feature=youtu.be

Source

Saharareporters Twitter Handle (@SaharaReporters)