Aki And Pawpaw Tease Fans About New Project (Photos)

Nollywood actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, better known as Aki and Pawpaw respectively, are considering working on a joint acting project, Igbere TV reports.

The funnymen got fans excited on Wednesday, May 5 with an Instagram exchange about dropping something.

Osita kicked off the conversation with the question “How far Edu? Just over here soliloquising. I just dey see DM and old clips everywhere. Guess it’s time to answer the call of nature and drop something. How you see am?”



https://www.instagram.com/p/COf7w5cH5nY/?igshid=dhhuhotbqx1v

Chinedu responded with “this will be interesting ooo. Should we give them a movie or series?”

The 39-year-old, who has become one of the biggest meme characters in the world then asked fans: “Guys what do you think? Should we give you a movie or TV series? What should we call it?”



https://www.instagram.com/p/COgJiQyA6ql/?igshid=1l4ol09t9cs1d

Osita and Chinedu rose to prominence after starring in the 2002 comedy Aki na Ukwa directed by Amayo Philips.

The duo became overnight sensation within and outside Nigeria, and went on to star in over 40 films together.

Born and raised in Abia State, 43-year-old Chinedu Ikedieze has a higher national diploma in theatre arts and a degree in mass communication from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

He initially wanted to become a lawyer but pursued a career in acting instead, landing in a minor role in the 1998 film Evil Men.

Osita Iheme hails from Mbaitoli, Imo State. He grew up in Abia State and has a bachelor of science degree in computer science from the Lagos State University.