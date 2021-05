One of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Memunat, shared new photos of herself on her Instagram handle as she celebrates her birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photos;

“Still my day ALHAJA AYABA MEMUNAT OMOWUMI ADUKE ADEYEMI”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COuM854nZuB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link