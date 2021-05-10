Alexx Ekubo Announces Wedding Date With His Fiancée

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6535393/alexx-ekubo-fancy-acholonu-engaged

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo has finally announced his wedding date with his fiancée.

The actor last week announced his engagement to his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, causing a lot of excitement from his fans and colleagues.

The announcement broke the internet as the duo had kept their relationship private, prior to the announcement.

Now that the public is aware, Alexx Ekubo took to his Instagram page on Saturday to thank his fans for their congratulatory messages and share hints on his wedding date.

“On Monday 10th May, we would be officially announcing our wedding dates, happening this year,” the actor revealed.

The actor on Monday announced his wedding date with his fiancée.

The traditional wedding will hold in Imo state on November 21, 2021 while the white wedding will hold in Lagos on November 27, 2021.

The duo also shared their new instagram page @falexxforever, as the actor captioned, “Let the countdown begin”.

https://punchng.com/alexx-ekubo-announces-wedding-date-with-his-fiancee/