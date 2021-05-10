‘Allegations Of IPOB Plotting To Attack Lagos Is A Lie’ – Nnamdi Kanu Reacts

The public is hereby notified that the allegations that IPOB is plotting to attack Lagos is a LIE. Lagos State CP, Hakeem Odumosu who made the allegation is a former CSO to Tinubu & their intention is to fuel division between Yorubas & Biafrans. It won’t work. This is not 1967!

Source: https://twitter.com/MaziNnamdiKanu/status/1391825018363867136?s=19

