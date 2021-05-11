Alleged Weapons Swap: Retract Your Fake Story – DSS Tells Gazette

Department of State Services says the news report, ‘We Receive Weapons From SSS Agents, Split Ransom’ which was published by Peoples Gazette is fake.

DSS’ Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya made this known in a letter he addressed to the Founder/CEO of Peoples Gazette, Samuel Ogundipe.

The report alleged that bandits and terrorists had been “receiving arms and ammunition from operatives of the State Security Service and often split ransom payments received at gunpoint”.

The DSS in the statement described the report as unfounded, mischievous, and a calculated effort to bring the Service and its hardworking personnel to disrepute.

The statement read further,

“Though you made allusion to the report by Deutsche Welle as your source, you agreed that the said reportage did not in any way refer to the State Security Service as used in Peoples Gazette fake post.

“You affirmed that the Service was doing so much and did not deserve such negative portrayal.

“You further expressed disappointment and surprise that your reporter did not reach out to the Service as claimed, the way you would have personally done by means of call, SMS, and/or WhatsApp chat.”

The Service has therefore ordered the News Agency to take down the story, publish a retraction in the next 24 hours and render an unreserved apology to it.

The DSS further requested the media to “speedily comply with these demands otherwise the Service would resort to litigation.”



