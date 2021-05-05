‘Am I A Failure At 33? Please Rate Me’

First of all, apologies for any errors you may come across as I am not at the right frame of mind now.

Secondly, this post is 100% real about my life. So nothing is fake in it.

I’m a man, precisely 33 years old. I graduated from the University in 2019 at age 31. You may ask why I was still in school till that age. Well, I have realized that family/parental background matters a lot in a child’s life no matter how people try to twist the fact. My family/parental background wasn’t a good one educationally and financially as my parents were just petty traders and this has contributed negatively in achieving my goals and aspirations in life. With the above, you can deduce that there was no sources of funding for my tertiary education so I had to find a job after my secondary school while very ambitious about my furthering my education because I always believed in acquiring education up to university level. This led me to doing several odd jobs such as construction site labourer, security guard, cleaning, barbing, hawking, even to remove soak away and many others just to feed and see myself through school. Let me also add that @33 now, there are some jobs I can’t do again because of some changes in my health system occasioned by some of the odd jobs I exposed myself to. For example, any strenuous job now is not for me as it makes me breath heavily like an asthmatic patient; any job that requires standing for long or bending down not for me due to broken waist (although these might be solvable issues but for now, I can’t tell cos I have no money to visit health facility).

Moving on, while I may be thanking God for the academic success (even though the school is yet to issue me certificate) but I’m having strong feelings about myself. I feel like I have failed in life. I feel like I am a failure. My mates who got admission into university immediately after secondary school are gainfully employed today, living in comfortable apartment (built or rented), married with kids, have their own car and generally doing well. Even the ones who didn’t further but venture into learning trade are doing well too. On the other hand, at 33, I have virtually nothing to show for it. Still living in one thatch house, poor, hungry and starving, no wife, no kid(s) (not even a serious girlfriend), no job, no car and nothing to show for my 33 years on earth. This is why I’m feeling like I have failed in life and it has made me to always be ashamed of myself and always trying to avoid meeting my mates who are doing well.

Also, looking at the country Nigeria, most employers recruit under 30. @33, what are my chances of

landing a good job if I refuse to forge age and go for service but collect exemption letter? What are even the possibility of getting a job as I have no capital for business? Note: between 2019 and now, I’ve learnt several online money making skills but yet to make a kobo out of it all. Note also: ordinarily, I wouldn’t seek employment (private or government) because I’m multi talented e.g in football, entertainment or business but these talents need money to develop which is what I’m lacking.

My questions:

Please what do you all think? Do you think I have failed or I’m a failure in life? What is the future holding for me? As at today, the only thing I can boast of is “I am a graduate”. Nothing more…like I said, poor, hungry and starving.

Help me with good pieces of advice please before my mind begins to consider evil as fastest way of making money. Thanks.