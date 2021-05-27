An Overview Of Ekiti State’s Ikun Dairy Farm

The Ekiti State Government and Promasidor Nigeria Limited (makers of Cowbell and Loya Milk) signed a joint venture agreement to resuscitate the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm. This thread by the Ekiti State commissioner of finance and economic development, Akin Oyebode, chronicles the process of resuscitating the farm, from the signing of the agreements up till the beginning of production. It contains tweets, pictures, videos and updates from 2019 up till a few days ago (2021).

Akin Oyebode @AO1379

Jul 23, 2019

Ekiti State and Promasidor agree on a roadmap to resuscitate the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm via a PPP. Today was a good day!



