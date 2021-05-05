An Ugly Experience With An HR Officer In Abuja

The precarious situation of job opportunities in Nigeria has made many Human Resource Personnels, downgrade, demean and continuously discredit Nigerian graduates. A lot of HR officers were once job seekers before they were given an opportunity but they turn out to see themselves as demi-gods over time.

HR Officer’s attitude towards job seekers portrays their organization’s corporate image but most of them fail to draw the line and conduct themselves in a manner worthy of such positions. Some job-seekers are terrible though but they still deserve some respect.

Here is a friend’s experience who applied for a top position in an organization that is in the Health Sector but was invited for the post of an administrative assistant even though he has an M.Sc in Health Economics and is doing a high-paying job at present. The HR officer even ended the call on my friend when he called for clarifications. My friend almost petitioned the HR officer to his organization for disrespect & lack of professionalism but decided not to do so after the HR guy apologized.

I chose not to reveal the organization and HR officers identity for certain reasons. This is a screen shot of their conversation and it happened in FCT Abuja

Nairalanders, What’s your take on this?

